To get ahead of any bugs that might pop up, Apple is stopping development on new features for iOS 18, which will not be released until next autumn at the earliest, according to sources.

Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman claims the pause is also because the tech giant is also confronting more bugs than what is typical and that the process “hasn’t gone as smoothly” as usual.

Although the first iOS 18 version has been completed, Gurman said that Apple has called upon thousands of developers to help with “all new feature development for one week [and] to work on fixing the bugs.”

“It’s a problem of 10,000 people typing code and completely breaking the operating system,” Gurman quotes a source familiar with the situation as saying.

This is a win for consumers because Apple is trying to ensure their experience is streamlined and debugged for its next release instead of needing updates.

Experts wonder if this means there may be a delay in the highly-anticipated features being delayed because it’s been the case in the last couple of years that the ‘point zero’ version of iOS and iPadOS that the exciting new features Apple fanatics want had to be put on hold until the other features and bugs were resolved.

According to the report, there could be knock-on effects, although we’re not sure what they would be, but for now, the VisionOS operating system is still slated to ship with on the Vision Pro headset in early 2024 with no word of a delay.