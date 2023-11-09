Belkin has announced its new SoundForm Bolt True Wireless Earbuds alongside the launch of its suite of youth-focused audio products at JB Hi-Fi.

It’s available now in JB Hi-Fi stores across Australia, and features high-fidelity sound and premium features, all for under $50.00 AUD. This device also rounds out a SoundForm audio range which is now more widely available.

The buds are available in black, white, teal, and lavender, and can deliver up to 28 hours battery life. They are IPX4 rated, and have a mono mode enabling use of one earbud at a time for the extension of battery life.

There are 6mm dynamic drivers for smooth, clear audio, and wire-free, button-free touch controls in both allow the adjustment of volume, the skipping of tracks, and the answering and ending of calls.

The launch continues the company’s growth in audio, globally and locally. The already robust lineup features wired and wireless headphones along with true wireless earbuds. There are also products ranging from ages 3 to 15+.

See below more features encompassed in the SoundForm Bolt True Wireless Buds:

Up to 28 hours battery life (9 for the buds, and 19 in the charging case).

6mm dynamic drivers for clear sound

Two microphones (one in each bud)

Silicone ear tips (light, ergonomic, comfortable fit)

IPX4 rated against sweat and water

App-free push buttons (play, pause, skip, take calls)

Mono Mode (using one bud at a time for extended battery life)

The SoundForm Bolt True Wireless Earbuds are retailing for $49.95 AUD at JB Hi-Fi.

Other devices in the Belkin Kids Audio Range available include:

Soundform Mini Wired: $29.95 AUD

Soundform Mini Wireless: $49.95 AUD

Soundform Nano: $69.95 AUD

Soundform Play: $69.95 AUD

Head of Product Management at Belkin, Jamie Laing-Reece said, “SoundForm Bolt continues our commitment to delivering high quality audio for all ages, with premium sound and universally appealing design. We also want to make this range available to as many Australian consumers as possible, and so we are very happy to be building on an already-strong partnership with JB Hi-Fi which will see the Belkin audio range available in more stores than ever before.”

Product Manager of Audio at JB Hi-Fi, Louie Papas said, “At JB Hi-Fi, we are committed to providing our consumers with the best possible shopping experience, choice and price. Belkin has quickly established itself as a high-quality kids audio brand and we are delighted to expand its range on store shelves across the country, offering our customers an even wider selection of high-quality audio accessories.”