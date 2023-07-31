Due to a holdup on Apple’s side, Google users be waiting until this summer for its Find My Device network rollout.

Despite working together on the update since May, Apple has yet to incorporate unknown tracker alerts for all Bluetooth-based trackers.

Additionally, Google is also working with Apple on a cross-industry standard to guarantee trackers from numerous manufacturers, which could be identified on each platform.

Until Apple has brought the feature to iOS, Google will not release it, but Google did announce the specification will be complete by the beginning of 2024.

The new update would permit iPhone users to see if trackers made for Google’s Find My Device network had been used to follow them, and conversely but Google will wait for iOS to support it.

“User safety and the prevention of unwanted location tracking is a top priority for Android. We are working in partnership with Apple to help finalise the joint unwanted tracker alert specification by the end of this year. At this time we’ve made the decision to hold the rollout of the Find My Device network until Apple has implemented protections for iOS,” said Google in a blog post.

Despite the Apple delay, Google is releasing the capability for unwanted tracking alerts for devices as well as Apple AirTags.

As of today, Android users will be notified if an unknown tracker is with them and is detached from its owner.

The release will include the capacity to observe the tracker on the map, and the capabilities to play a sound that allows for users to potentially find it easily.

According to industry insiders, and if you read between the lines, it appears as though Google might be peeved over Apple bringing about a longer wait for the Find My Device service on Android, but regardless users will have it soon enough.