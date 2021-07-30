Apple is slashing Siri’s third-party integration, with a number of features – including booking rideshares – to be cut in its upcoming operating systems.

The release of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, macOS Monterey, tvOS 15, and watchOS 8 later this year will see 22 SiriKit commands – including the ability to book rides with apps such as Uber – cut from the voice assistant’s repertoire.

“Some SiriKit intent domains will be deprecated and will no longer be supported in all new and existing OS releases. If a user makes a request that leverages one of these APIs after it’s been removed, Siri will reply that it can’t support the request,” says Apple.

Other dropped functionalities include paying bills, searching for photos, and several CarPlay commands such as audio source, climate settings, and radio settings.

The move is a curious one for Apple, limiting the ability for third-party app developers to access Siri functions as it stares down multiple lawsuits alleging anti-competitive practices. Speculation at sites like MacRumors suggests that the SiriKit cull may be an effort to funnel developers and users into Apple’s Shortcuts functionality.