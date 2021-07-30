HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Motorola Announces Three New Edge 20 5G Phones

Motorola Announces Three New Edge 20 5G Phones

By | 30 Jul 2021
Motorola has officially announced its new suite of 5G-capable handsets: the Motorola Edge 20, Edge 20 Pro and Edge 20 Lite.

All three come with 108MP cameras and 6.7-inch 144Hz OLED screens, with the 20 Pro being the high-end model.

The 20 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870, with 12GB RAM and with 256GB storage. It boasts an 108MP camera with  1/1.5-inch optical format – one of the best camera sensors we’ve seen, backed with a periscope-style telephoto lens, with a 50X Super Zoom.

The standard Motorola Edge 20 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor, with 8GB RAM, and 256GB of internal storage. A 4000mAh battery can supply eight hours’ charge from a ten-minute charge. The camera is similar, aside from the Super Zoom being only 30X. The Edge 20 is also touted as “one of the thinnest 5G capable smartphones”, coming in at 6.99mm thick.

The Motorola Edge 20 Lite offers the same 6.7-inch OLED display, but houses a more affordable MediaTek processor with 8GB RAM, and a Super Zoom-less camera.

The Motorola Edge 20 range should be available “in the coming weeks”.

