HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Apple Adds Hotel Keys To Wallet

Apple Adds Hotel Keys To Wallet

By | 9 Dec 2021

Apple has announced a partnership with Hyatt, who will become the first hotel partner to give guests digital hotel keys in their Apple Wallet.

The hotel chain will begin by giving digital keys to rooms at six American hotels: Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Hyatt Centric Key West Resort & Spa, Hyatt House Chicago/West Loop-Fulton Market, Hyatt House Dallas/Richardson, Hyatt Place Fremont/Silicon Valley and Hyatt Regency Long Beach.

The keys will work in conjunction with Hyatt’s mobile app. Once the user books a room, they can add the room keys to their Apple Wallet, which will activate once you’re check-in time arrives.

This is the first step by Apple in introducing keys into the digital wallet. At its annual tech conference this June, Apple announced it would bring house keys, as well as digital driver’s licences and photo ID to the wallet.

About Post Author
, ,
You may also like
Apple ID? Jump Through Hoops And Cough Up Dough
Treasurer Josh Frydenberg Tapped To Monitor Google, Apple
New Devialet Custom Speakers To Take On Bose & Sonos
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

China Smart Tech Power Puts Australian Economy At Risk
Latest News
/
December 9, 2021
/
Chip Delivery Wait Times Blow Out To 6 Months
Latest News
/
December 9, 2021
/
ACCC Greenlights Seven Takeover Of Prime Media Group
Latest News
/
December 9, 2021
/
Offical Digital Currency For Retailers + Smartphones Coming
Latest News
/
December 9, 2021
/
Livestream Shopping Reaching Younger Audiences
Latest News
/
December 9, 2021
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

China Smart Tech Power Puts Australian Economy At Risk
Latest News
/
December 9, 2021
/
/
Comments are Off
A new report has pegged the domination of China with smart cars, home devices and other advanced technologies as a...
Read More