Apple has announced a partnership with Hyatt, who will become the first hotel partner to give guests digital hotel keys in their Apple Wallet.

The hotel chain will begin by giving digital keys to rooms at six American hotels: Andaz Maui at Wailea Resort, Hyatt Centric Key West Resort & Spa, Hyatt House Chicago/West Loop-Fulton Market, Hyatt House Dallas/Richardson, Hyatt Place Fremont/Silicon Valley and Hyatt Regency Long Beach.

The keys will work in conjunction with Hyatt’s mobile app. Once the user books a room, they can add the room keys to their Apple Wallet, which will activate once you’re check-in time arrives.

This is the first step by Apple in introducing keys into the digital wallet. At its annual tech conference this June, Apple announced it would bring house keys, as well as digital driver’s licences and photo ID to the wallet.