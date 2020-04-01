HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Amazon Workers Strike For COVID19 Protection

By | 1 Apr 2020
SAN FRANCISCO/NEW YORK: E-commerce giant Amazon is facing more problems than coronavirus as workers at their so-called fulfillment centres begin to exercise their bargaining power.

Technology workers at Amazon’s New York centre have gone on strike over the company’s treatment of them during the pandemic.

They also want Amazon to close all contaminated facilities immediately. 

They are demanding that workers whose jobs are impacted by such closures receive full paid leave and that Amazon ensures that everyone has unlimited time to take care of their health. The action is in solidarity with warehouse workers who have been affected by COVID19. 

Staff at Amazon’s Whole Foods division are also said to be organising a strike to demand better protections. 

