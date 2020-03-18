Amazon Suspends Non-Essential Warehouse Deliveries

Amazon is suspending deliveries of non-essential items to its warehouses due to shortages resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The freeze is in place for Amazon’s US and UK warehouses and will last through April 5, though the company has told ChannelNews that this will not affect Australian operations.

“We are seeing increased online shopping and as a result some products such as household staples and medical supplies are out of stock,” it said in an email to suppliers. “With this in mind, we are temporarily prioritising household staples, medical supplies and other high-demand products coming into our fulfillment centres so we can more quickly receive, restock and ship these products to customers.”

Products on their way to facilities will still be accepted.