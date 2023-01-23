Amazon will raise the price of the Amazon Music Unlimited streaming subscription service in the US in February, from the current $9.99 to $10.99 per month. This follows a rise in Australia from $17.99 to $18.99 for the family plan in Australia last November.

Still, the February increase won’t impact the amount Prime Members will have to shell out.

Outlining the increases on their support page, Amazon insist the extra cash forked over will “help us bring you even more content and features”.

This follows a similar rate increase by Apple Music in November 2022. Many in the industry are now expecting Spotify, the most popular streaming service, to follow soon. Company CEO Daniel Ek (below) has noted, “[Price increases] is one of the things that we would like to do.”

Meanwhile, Amazon Music is viewed as presenting some of the most eclectic content in the streaming landscape. The Amazon Music Unlimited tier includes tracks in loseless, hi-res audio, Dolby Atmos Music and Sony 360 Reality Audio, as well as a free ad-supported tier – Amazon Music Free – through Prime membership.

It’s also worth noting that Amazon Music is the default tunes provider on Amazon devices, including their Echo smart speakers, Echo Show smart displays and Fire TV streaming media devices.