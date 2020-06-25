HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Amazon > Amazon Hires Federal Prosecutors To Quash Counterfeit Sellers

Amazon Hires Federal Prosecutors To Quash Counterfeit Sellers

By | 25 Jun 2020
, ,

Amazon has further retaliated against knock-off goods being sold from its e-commerce site, with the announcement of a ‘Counterfeit Crimes Unit’ made up of former federal prosecutors and other industry heavyweights.

The e-comm behemoth has warned the unit with take an offensive, than defensive, approach to quash Amazon’s ongoing battle with counterfeiters.

The team is said to be comprised of former federal prosecutors, advanced data analysts and professional investigators who will proactively go up against sellers of counterfeit goods, than just blocking listings.

The news comes after big brands such as Nike ceased selling direct products via Amazon after a rise in numerous imposter and unlicensed knock-off sellers.

Last year, Amazon reportedly spent over US$500 million to fight counterfeit goods, and suspended 6 billion bad listings. Thousands of employees are also said to be working on these efforts.

The news comes as many vendors voice concerns against Amazon’s marketplace over counterfeit and copycat sellers stealing their product designs for a notably reduced price. It accompanies suspicions around sales data privacy for best-seller goods.

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Oz Consumers Hit By Hidden International Transaction Fees
Amazon Undergoing Major Expansion, New Warehouse, New Categories
JB Hi-Fi Launch One-Day ‘First Responders’ Only Sale
Myer Slashes 90 Jobs From Head Office
Consumer Confidence Holding Steady, Despite Worrying Employment Figures
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Global Console Games Market Set To Grow By 43% In 2020
Console Gaming Latest News
/
June 25, 2020
/
TCL QLED TVs Gain IMAX Enhanced Certification
Android TV Latest News QLED
/
June 25, 2020
/
Motorola Tipped To Unveil Mid-Range 5G Phone Soon
Latest News Motorola Smart Phones
/
June 25, 2020
/
Apple Digital Car Keys To Unlock BMW With iPhone & Watch
Apple Automotive Latest News
/
June 25, 2020
/
Job Vacancies Fall By A Record 43%
Appointment & Jobs Coronavirus Industry
/
June 25, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Global Console Games Market Set To Grow By 43% In 2020
Console Gaming Latest News
/
June 25, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
The global console game market is expected to grow by 43% in 2020, from $40.6 billion in 2019 to $57.9...
Read More