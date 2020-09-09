HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Amazon > Amazon Cracks Down On Fake One-Star Reviews After Seller Pain

Amazon Cracks Down On Fake One-Star Reviews After Seller Pain

By | 9 Sep 2020
,

Amazon is cracking down on fake one-star reviews, following reports several independent sellers have received unfavourable reviews from other third-party sellers in a targeted smear campaign.

Reported by the BBC, affected UK sellers have asked the country’s watchdog to further investigate, with a probe into fake reviews already in progress.

Despite Amazon’s “relentless” efforts to combat the fake reviews, some sellers reportedly remain doubtful about its effectiveness, with sales suffering as a consequence.

Last week, a Financial Times report revealed many top-ranked UK reviewers were allegedly embroiled in online ‘factories’ which offered free products in exchange for five-star reviews.

Amazon has reportedly removed hundreds of thousands of false positive reviews, however, latest reports put a spotlight on the impact of fake negative reviews on independent third-party sellers.

The rise of fake one-star reviews reportedly engaged by rival sellers has lead to the accent of indepent Amazon consultancy firms to combat such threats.

Whilst sellers have voiced their support for Amazon cracking down on fake reviews, some vendors have critiqued the e-tail behemoth’s reactive, rather than proactive, methods.

About Post Author
CONTRIBUTOR (Award-nominated technology writer)
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Ring Doorbells Gain Lutron Smart Lighting Integration
NAB: Business Confidence Weak & Fragile
eBay, Expedia, Amazon & Bookings.com, To Be Dragged Into Massive ACCC Digital Investigation
Epson Release 130-Inch ‘Laser Projection TV’
Apple Invests In Aussie Renewable Energy Projects
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Bose Take On AirPods Pro With New Noise-Cancelling Buds
Headphones Latest News Sound
/
September 9, 2020
/
Federal Government Warns About Doing Business With Chinese Companies, As Consumers Dump Buying Chinese Branded Products
Coronavirus Industry Latest News
/
September 9, 2020
/
Vodafone Bundles Moto G8 With Smart Clock
Communication Connected Home Latest News
/
September 9, 2020
/
LG Release New ‘Kompressor’ Smart Stick Vac Range
Cleaning Latest News LG
/
September 9, 2020
/
Apple Tease Sept 15 Launch Event: iPhones Absent?
Apple Latest News Smart Phones
/
September 9, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Bose Take On AirPods Pro With New Noise-Cancelling Buds
Headphones Latest News Sound
/
September 9, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Bose has sought to take on Apple’s AirPods Pro, following a leaked video revealing its new noise-cancelling QuietComfort Earbuds –...
Read More