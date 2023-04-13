HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Alogic Launches World-First Modular Wireless Charging Ecosystem

Alogic Launches World-First Modular Wireless Charging Ecosystem

By | 13 Apr 2023

Alogic has unleashed Matrix, an ecosystem of modular wireless chargers suited for keeping multiple devices powered throughout the day.

The range allows wirelessly charging of smartphones, earbuds, smartwatches and other Qi-compatible devices.

As the company explains, you can charge all the devices you use with a single cable, with the Matrix 2-in-1 Magnetic Charging Dock.

“It gets even better when you take advantage of Matrix’s modularity – by connecting one of our compact Matrix USB-C Apple Watch Chargers to the 3-in-1 Magnetic Charging Dock, you can recharge even more devices with just one cable.

“Or if you’re headed off the grid, you could connect a Matrix 5000mAh Wireless Power Bank. Its generous 5000mAh battery is big enough to deliver a full recharge to all your daily devices and because it can slot right into your Matrix Charging Dock, it’s easy to keep charged.”

There’s a pocket-sized Matrix Apple Watch Charger, the Matrix Magnetic Wireless Charger with Car Mount which holds your phone at any angle with magnets while giving it a fast, wireless recharge.

Each product in the range also comes with a Magnetic Support Ring to attach to your Qi wireless charging compatible devices.

Buy the Matrix range here.

 



