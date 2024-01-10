HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Alienware Reveals Two New QD-OLED Gaming Monitors

Alienware Reveals Two New QD-OLED Gaming Monitors

By | 10 Jan 2024

To keep its lead in the OLED gaming monitor market, Alienware has unveiled two new QD-OLED gaming monitors, a 32-inch and 27″ 4K model.

Both use the 2nd Gen QD-OLED technology from Samsung Display, and were showcased at CES 2024.

They also have a 16:9 aspect ratio, and the 32-inch model has a 4K and 240Hz refresh rate. This makes it the first OLED gaming monitor with those specifications.

The 27-inch heads in the opposite direction with a QHD resolution and 360Hz refresh rate.

The company aims for the 27-inch to be a stronger esports display, choosing a flat panel and faster refresh rate. It comes with a redesigned base which takes up less desk space.

The 32-inch looks almost identical to the Alienware 34, but has a different form factor and a 1700R curve.

According to Alienware, the new displays look as bright as the first generation of screens, with a peak brightness of 1,000nits. Both are DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified, and the 32-inch comes with Dolby Vision support.

Information on the colour performance and coverage is still to come, and it maxes out at 250nits SDR brightness.

Lastly, the 32-inch also supports console gaming, with a HDMI 2.1 port on the back with eARC for full Dolby Atmos support. There’s also a dedicated console mode for HDR tone mapping.

Dell is offering a three year warranty on these monitors.

The 27-inch is said to cost U$900, while the 32-inch is expected to cost U$1,200. Both will be available in Q1 2024, and will be the first to market with these Samsung panels. Australian pricing and availability is still to be revealed.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
TP-Link Unveils New Video Door Lock At CES
Sennheiser Uses CES 2024 To Debut Three New Earbud / Headphone Products
Philips’ Smart Lock Lets Users Unlock Doors With Their Palms
L’Oréal Groupe Unveils Infrared Hair Dryer At CES 2024
Ecovacs Updates Range, CES Reveal
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

ThinkCentre neo 50a Gen 5 27
Lenovo Unveils More Than 40 Devices at CES 2024 Featuring AI, CoPilot Key
Latest News
/
January 10, 2024
/
Asus Debuts 480Hz QHD OLED Gaming Monitor At CES
Latest News
/
January 10, 2024
/
TP-Link Unveils New Video Door Lock At CES
Latest News
/
January 10, 2024
/
Sennheiser Uses CES 2024 To Debut Three New Earbud / Headphone Products
Latest News
/
January 10, 2024
/
Wi-Fi 7 Certified
MultiGigabit Wi-Fi Comes to 2024 Devices As Wi-Fi 7 Rolls Out
Latest News
/
January 10, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

ThinkCentre neo 50a Gen 5 27
Lenovo Unveils More Than 40 Devices at CES 2024 Featuring AI, CoPilot Key
Latest News
/
January 10, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Lenovo has unveiled more than 40 new devices and solutions which feature AI integration and the new Windows CoPilot key...
Read More