To keep its lead in the OLED gaming monitor market, Alienware has unveiled two new QD-OLED gaming monitors, a 32-inch and 27″ 4K model.

Both use the 2nd Gen QD-OLED technology from Samsung Display, and were showcased at CES 2024.

They also have a 16:9 aspect ratio, and the 32-inch model has a 4K and 240Hz refresh rate. This makes it the first OLED gaming monitor with those specifications.

The 27-inch heads in the opposite direction with a QHD resolution and 360Hz refresh rate.

The company aims for the 27-inch to be a stronger esports display, choosing a flat panel and faster refresh rate. It comes with a redesigned base which takes up less desk space.

The 32-inch looks almost identical to the Alienware 34, but has a different form factor and a 1700R curve.

According to Alienware, the new displays look as bright as the first generation of screens, with a peak brightness of 1,000nits. Both are DisplayHDR True Black 400 certified, and the 32-inch comes with Dolby Vision support.

Information on the colour performance and coverage is still to come, and it maxes out at 250nits SDR brightness.

Lastly, the 32-inch also supports console gaming, with a HDMI 2.1 port on the back with eARC for full Dolby Atmos support. There’s also a dedicated console mode for HDR tone mapping.

Dell is offering a three year warranty on these monitors.

The 27-inch is said to cost U$900, while the 32-inch is expected to cost U$1,200. Both will be available in Q1 2024, and will be the first to market with these Samsung panels. Australian pricing and availability is still to be revealed.