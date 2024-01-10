HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Philips’ Smart Lock Lets Users Unlock Doors With Their Palms

Philips’ Smart Lock Lets Users Unlock Doors With Their Palms

By | 10 Jan 2024

Philips has incorporated biometrics into its new smart lock that only needs the owner’s hand to unlock doors.

Philips showed off the latest in-home security at CES 2024 with its new deadbolt, which secures users homes via a built-in palm scanner that unlocks the door when it detects a user’s unique palm print.

According to Philips, the deadbolt can recognise up to 50 palm vein patterns and detect hands belonging to people of any age despite whether hands are dirty or clean.

Additionally, users can use the Philips Home Access mobile app to unlock the door.

The Philips’ palm-scanning lock has other features like acting a doorbell and includes wireless doorbell chiming for when someone is at the door. It also has proximity sensors which can tell when a user is reaching for the doorknob.

The new lock can also be connected to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing users to issue commands to open or close the door.

The Palm Recognition Smart Deadbolt Wi-Fi will retail for USD $359.99, with no mention yet of a release date or pricing in Australia.



About Post Author
Group Editor
, , , ,
You may also like
TP-Link Unveils New Video Door Lock At CES
Sennheiser Uses CES 2024 To Debut Three New Earbud / Headphone Products
Alienware Reveals Two New QD-OLED Gaming Monitors
L’Oréal Groupe Unveils Infrared Hair Dryer At CES 2024
Ecovacs Updates Range, CES Reveal
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

ThinkCentre neo 50a Gen 5 27
Lenovo Unveils More Than 40 Devices at CES 2024 Featuring AI, CoPilot Key
Latest News
/
January 10, 2024
/
Asus Debuts 480Hz QHD OLED Gaming Monitor At CES
Latest News
/
January 10, 2024
/
TP-Link Unveils New Video Door Lock At CES
Latest News
/
January 10, 2024
/
Sennheiser Uses CES 2024 To Debut Three New Earbud / Headphone Products
Latest News
/
January 10, 2024
/
Wi-Fi 7 Certified
MultiGigabit Wi-Fi Comes to 2024 Devices As Wi-Fi 7 Rolls Out
Latest News
/
January 10, 2024
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

ThinkCentre neo 50a Gen 5 27
Lenovo Unveils More Than 40 Devices at CES 2024 Featuring AI, CoPilot Key
Latest News
/
January 10, 2024
/
/
Comments are Off
Lenovo has unveiled more than 40 new devices and solutions which feature AI integration and the new Windows CoPilot key...
Read More