Philips has incorporated biometrics into its new smart lock that only needs the owner’s hand to unlock doors.

Philips showed off the latest in-home security at CES 2024 with its new deadbolt, which secures users homes via a built-in palm scanner that unlocks the door when it detects a user’s unique palm print.

According to Philips, the deadbolt can recognise up to 50 palm vein patterns and detect hands belonging to people of any age despite whether hands are dirty or clean.

Additionally, users can use the Philips Home Access mobile app to unlock the door.

The Philips’ palm-scanning lock has other features like acting a doorbell and includes wireless doorbell chiming for when someone is at the door. It also has proximity sensors which can tell when a user is reaching for the doorknob.

The new lock can also be connected to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, allowing users to issue commands to open or close the door.

The Palm Recognition Smart Deadbolt Wi-Fi will retail for USD $359.99, with no mention yet of a release date or pricing in Australia.