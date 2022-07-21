Alienware has released new versions of their already beastly m17 R5 and x17 R2 gaming laptops, with the new models featuring 480Hz refresh rates.

With the two new laptops, Alienware has achieved the highest ever laptop refresh rate ever achieved and has followed closely behind ASUS and their 500Hz desktop monitor.

Alongside the massive refresh rate, the displays on the m17 R5 and x17 R2 are 17-inch, feature Full HD resolution (1920×1080) and a tiny 3ms response time, making them ideal for competitive games such as shooters and MOBAs.

Both the m17 R5 and x17 R2 have access to 12th Gen i7 and i9 CPU’s respectively, and top out with an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Ti, giving them some of the best laptop performance available on the market, which will allow them to hit those massive frame rates to meet the 480Hz refresh rates.

Alienware, on top of the release of the 480Hz versions of the notebooks, has released the Alienware m17 R5 AMD Advantage, which makes use of an AMD Ryzen 7 6800H CPU and AMD Radeon RX 6850M XT GPU. The combination of AMD parts means the laptop can benefit from Smart Access Memory, AMD Smart Access Graphics and more, increasing optimization and performance.

While prices for the m17 R5 and the x17 R2 start at $2,998.99 and $3,898.98 respectively, prices will undoubtedly be considerably higher with the new display options. The new options have appeared on the US Alienware store but are yet to find their way to the Aussie store.