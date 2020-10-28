A JBL portable speaker will feature as part of Aldi’s Special Buys this week.

The JBL Wind speaker, which will go on sale Saturday October 31, features a three-watt driver with IP45 water resistance.

Its battery can power 10 hours of music playback via Bluetooth, audio in, FM radio, or microSD, and it attaches to a bike handle or carabiner for on-the-go listening. Additionally, its built-in microphone enables hands-free audio calling.

The JBL Wind will sell at Aldi for $39.99, and will be available alongside other bike gear such as a trail light, spiral combination lock with LED, and clothing while stocks last.