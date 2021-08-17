Aldi is hoping to hire more than 20,000 American workers in preparation for holiday shopping.

The company is holding a ‘National Hiring Week’ in late September in a bid to hire store associates, cashiers, stockers and warehouse associates, amidst a tight labour market that has seen worker demand outstrip supply.

“As an award-winning employer, we know the importance of investing in our people,” Aldi U.S. co-president Dave Rinaldo said in a statement.

“Employees come to Aldi for the competitive pay and opportunity to work for a growing national brand. They stay for the career potential and satisfaction they feel knowing their work makes a difference in the communities they serve.”

The German retailer first entered the American retail space back in 1976, but struggled for years to gain a foothold. Over the recent decade, the company has grown rapidly, with stores doubling during that period.