Acer Revenue Soars To $93.2bn, Chromebooks Biggest Growth

Acer Revenue Soars To $93.2bn, Chromebooks Biggest Growth

By | 10 Mar 2021
Taiwanese PC giant Acer announced its February revenue skyrocketed to $A93.2 billion ($NT20.32 billion), with Chromebooks the company’s biggest seller by a long shot.

Acer’s earnings are up 80.9 per cent year-on-year, with full-year revenue hitting $NT43.81 billion to mark 76.8 per cent overall growth.

Unprecedented demand for Chromebooks saw Acer increase product sales by 631.3 per cent in February alone, with Chromebooks also up by 454.7 per cent for the full year.

Gaming was unsurprisingly a huge driver for the Taiwan-based computer company, with its gaming line up by 91.3 per cent for the month.

Consumer demand for monitors and desktop computers also drove revenue, up 56.7 per cent and 34.3 per cent respectively in February.

The company said its strategy to build multiple business engines helped revenue momentum.

Acer became the world’s 6th-largest PC vendor by unit sales in January, 2021.

