Acer Launches Powerful, Eco-Friendly Aspire Vero 15 Laptop

By | 21 Apr 2023

Acer has launched the Acer Aspire Vero 15 laptop, a business and consumer machine that offers high performance while saving power.

The Aspire Vero 15 laptop sports a 15.6-inch FHD IPS display with a 16:9 aspect ratio, and 100 per cent RGB, and is powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors (up to an i7), with Intel Iris Xe graphics.

It is packed with up to 16 GB of on board LPDDR5 memory, and two M.2 SSDs that support up to 1 TB of storage.

The 1440p QHD webcam uses Acer’s PurifiedView and PurifiedVoice technology for clearer video conferencing, and the Wi-Fi 6E keeps you connected – as does every port you’ll need: two Thunderbolt 4/USB Type-C, two USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1, DC in, and an audio jack port.

Eco-wise, the Vero uses post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastics in its chassis, Acer VeroSense for battery management.

“In Acer’s quest to create a continuous positive impact on the environment, the Aspire Vero 15 was thoughtfully designed to incorporate more recycled materials and further minimise waste by increasing the device’s lifespan,” the company explains.

Compared to the previous generation of eco-friendly laptops, the Aspire Vero 15 increased the percentage of PCR plastic used in the chassis from 30 per cent to 40 per cent, and was made with 30 per cent fewer CO2 emissions.

The chassis is paint-free and possesses less volatile organic compounds, while the keycaps and adapter casing use 50 per cent PCR. The trackpad is made from recycled ocean-bound plastic and recycled OceanGlass.

The Acer Aspire Vero 15 will be available in Australia next month, starting at $1,399.



