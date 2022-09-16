Australians are a generous bunch, especially when it comes to sharing their streaming passwords with others.

A new survey from Finder found that a whopping eight million Australians are using someone else’s Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ or Stan account.

Considering this survey didn’t include Foxtel’s suite of streaming services, that figure is likely to be a lot higher.

Netflix is the most widely shared service, with 30 per cent of respondents admitting to using someone else’s account.

Disney+ is second with 16 per cent, followed by Stan with 13 per cent, and 10 per cent using someone else’s Amazon Prime.

The arrival of ad-supported tiers for Netflix and Disney+ in Australia, the former coming in early November with the latter not far behind, may seen this level of sharing