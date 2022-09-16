HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > 8 Million Aussies Sharing Streaming Passwords

8 Million Aussies Sharing Streaming Passwords

By | 16 Sep 2022

Australians are a generous bunch, especially when it comes to sharing their streaming passwords with others.

A new survey from Finder found that a whopping eight million Australians are using someone else’s Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ or Stan account.

Considering this survey didn’t include Foxtel’s suite of streaming services, that figure is likely to be a lot higher.

Netflix is the most widely shared service, with 30 per cent of respondents admitting to using someone else’s account.

Disney+ is second with 16 per cent, followed by Stan with 13 per cent, and 10 per cent using someone else’s Amazon Prime.

The arrival of ad-supported tiers for Netflix and Disney+ in Australia, the former coming in early November with the latter not far behind, may seen this level of sharing



About Post Author
, , , , , , ,
You may also like
Amazon, YouTube Blast Past Netflix In Streaming Wars
Seagate Partner With Marvel To Launch ‘Spider-Man’ HDDs
Netflix Offering Huge Discounts To Lure Aussie Advertising
Kayo Launches Cricket Season With New Channel, Talent, And A World Record
Netflix Ramps Up Gaming With Ubisoft Partnership
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Adobe Stock Tumbles After $30 Billion Deal To Buy Rival Announced
Latest News
/
September 16, 2022
/
Review: Samsung Watch 5 Pro, An I’m Okay Doc Device, With More Information Than You Can Cope With
Latest News
/
September 16, 2022
/
Western Digital’s 7,300MB/s Gaming SSD Comes To Oz
Latest News
/
September 16, 2022
/
Babysit In Super HD With Uniden’s Smart Baby Monitor
Latest News
/
September 16, 2022
/
Shure’s Revamps Its $1,500 Earbuds For 10th Anniversary
Latest News
/
September 16, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Adobe Stock Tumbles After $30 Billion Deal To Buy Rival Announced
Latest News
/
September 16, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Adobe shares have got smashed overnight after the business agreed to buy software design start-up Figma for close to $30...
Read More