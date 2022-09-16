HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Samsung S23 Tipped To Feature Thicker Bezels

Samsung S23 Tipped To Feature Thicker Bezels

By | 16 Sep 2022

Leaks on Samsung’s upcoming S23 flagship have hinted at the new smartphone will remain largely unchanged compared to the current S23. Now, known tipster Ice Universe has claimed that the new device may have thicker bezels.

The leaker suggests that Samsung plans on widening all four bezels for the S23 by 0.15mm, which will result in the device looking slightly bulkier.

The only other noted change so far is that the screen of the S23 Ultra will feature a thicker middle frame, and as a result, less of a curve on the edges.

Otherwise, the display on the S23 is still expected to be 6.1-inch, although slightly longer and wider. The reveal of the thicker bezels adds explanation to this.

The S23 is set to get major upgrades in terms of specs, expected to feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 2, with the Ultra tipped to sport a 200MP Samsung sensor in it’s camera module.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 will launch in 2023.



