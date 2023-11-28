HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
72% Of Kids Want Game-Related Gifts For Xmas

By | 28 Nov 2023

According to an ESA survey polling over 500 children ages 10 to 17, only 22% of U.S. children want physical games for the holidays, with the majority preferring game subscriptions and virtual currency.

Of the U.S. child respondents, 72% said they want games-related products, with subscriptions being the most requested gift at 39%.

Up next, consoles were 38%, games accessories were 32%, and in-game currency ranked at 29%.

There were also 500 adults surveyed, and the survey found only one in three plan to buy video games for themselves or others.

And 57% of parents said they are considering buying video game-related presents for their children.

Overall, game-related products were the most wanted over gifts like money and gift cards (70%) or technology like smartphones and smartwatches (62%).

On the list, books were the least sought after at 26%.

“More than 212 million Americans play video games regularly, so it comes as no surprise that games are at the top of this year’s wish lists,” said ESA president and CEO Stanley Pierre-Louis.



