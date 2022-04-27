As the semiconductor shortages continue to ease, migration to 5G smartphones is expected to boost the entire chip industry.

Semiconductor revenue for smartphones is forecast to increase 15.2 per cent during 2022, buoyed by unit production jumping by an incredible 45.3 per cent during the year.

808 million 5G units are forecast to be produced this year, making up 55 per cent of all smartphones produced.

“Aggressive migration from 4G to 5G from major smartphone chipset vendors has temporarily led to a shortage in 4G system-on-chip integrated baseband ICs which began in the second half of 2021,” explains research firm Gartner.

“Rising 5G-integrated baseband IC inventory will result in declining prices for 5G smartphones and accelerate the penetration of 5G further through the forecast period.”