Details regarding Sony’s anticipated WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones have been leaked, revealing specs, features, and design. The new headphones have been designated the name ‘Y2954’, and will replace the current WH-1000XM4. Information currently available was first revelaed by German news publication TechnikNews.

Alongside a new chip, the WH-1000XM5 headphones will boast better battery life and new look, likely influenced by Apple’s AirPods Max and Sony’s LinkBuds. The concept renders show a more rounded look with more oval earcups. Renders show the headphones in both silver and black finishes.

The WH-1000XM5 headphones are packed with smart features, including Sony’s very own Speak-to-Chat, which pauses playback when the headset detects you talking, as well as Quick Attention Mode, which let’s sound in when you put a hand to the side of the headphones.

Previous iterations of Sony’s headphones have made use of the HD Noise Cancelling Processor QN1, until the release of the WH-1000XM4 and the LinkBuds were fitted with Sony’s V1 chip. The same chip is likely to appear in the WH-1000XM5, meaning better connectivity and battery life. Reports indicated that the new headphones will have the latest Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and battery life reaching 40 hours.

While the previous generation had restrictions with LDAC and lossless audio, requiring users to turn off multipoint connectivity, reports are hoping that this is not the case with the new generation. There is also speculation regarding the inclusion of Adaptive Volume Control alongside the expected noise cancellation and ambient modes.

Other features include built-in voice assistant, 360 Reality Audio support and custom EQ settings.

There is currently no official price or release date, however, Sony have previously released their high end wireless headphones around early September, in conjunction with the IFA electronics show, until the WH-1000XM4 was announced in August 2020. There is also a short-term confidentiality that ends on August 8th this year, discovered by The Walkman Blog in the FCC filing. This could mark an announcement date. Prices are likely to sit around the standard release price of $500-$600 AUD, as the previous generation cost $549.95 AUD.