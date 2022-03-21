HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Woke PR Company Adhesive Set To Be Dumped By Big Brand

21 Mar 2022

Weeks after Samsung parted Company with Edelman, Woke PR Company Adhesive, who have a reputation for selective PR in an effort to styme critical comment about their clients, is set to be dumped by a leading appliance Company after they failed to get media to a key event for their client.

ChannelNews understands that the PR Company who has their favourite “tame” media, struggled to get exposure for a major appliance brand who opened their own coffee lounges in Australia, the lack of media coverage in publications such as ChannelNews, Plug and SmartHouse, was not surprising as several key media failed to get an invite to the event.

According to insiders the appliance Company is now shopping for a new PR Company with one insider claiming that “few key media turned up at the event last year and that Adhesive personnel sat on a computer and mobile all night” much to the disgust of the appliance Companies management.

Adhesive have a reputation for not letting their clients talk to the media unless they have vetted questions.

We have also been told that other Adhesive clients are talking to alternative PR Companies.

At ChannelNews we have a policy that we do not conducted vetted interviews or engage in sanitised media.

One tactic used by the likes of Adhesive at press events is to eliminate questioning, and when they do get a tough question or a question they don’t like the stock standard line is “We will come back to you” they never do.

One of Adhesive clients is Sony who have a shocking reputation in Australia after being fined by the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission, hit millions by the tax office.

Sony’s music division’s former CEO Denis Handlin was last year stripped of an honorary award in wake of allegations of a toxic workplace at the Sony subsidiary.

Handlin was stripped of the honorary music award in the wake of allegations about a toxic workplace environment while he was chief executive.

Adhesive and Sony also failed to respond to answer questions about the sudden sacking of the former head of Sony’s consumer business, Abel Makhraz the Deputy General Manager at Sony Australia.

He was responsible for the Companies TV and audio business.

Among Adhesive clients are Dyson and HMD the distributor of Nokia smartphones.

Adhesive management have not commented for this story.



David Richards has been writing about technology for more than 30 years. A former Fleet Street journalist, he wrote the Award Winning Series on the Federated Ships Painters + Dockers Union for the Bulletin that led to a Royal Commission. He is also a Logie Winner for Outstanding Contribution To TV Journalism with a story called The Werribee Affair. In 1997, he built the largest Australian technology media company and prior to that the third largest PR company that became the foundation company for Ogilvy PR. Today he writes about technology and the impact on both business and consumers.
