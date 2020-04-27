HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
1000-Plus Virus Scams Hit Australia

By | 27 Apr 2020
CANBERRA: Scamwatch has received more than a thousand coronavirus-related scam reports since the outbreak. Common scams include phishing for personal information, online shopping, and superannuation scams.

Scamwatch is urging everyone to be vigilant against the coronavirus-related scams. These scams might look like trusted brands or use scare tactics to trick you into giving personal and financial details, says Scamwatch.

“Scammers are hoping that you have let your guard down. Do not provide your personal, banking or superannuation details to strangers who have approached you,” says Scamwatch.

Some scammers are pretending to be government agencies providing information about COVID-19.

“If it sounds suspicious or too good to be true, it probably is. Hang up, block calls or texts and don’t click on links,” the government agency says. “We are working with the telco industry and a range of government bodies to reduce these scams and provide consumer alerts.”

