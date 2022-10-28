YouTube has launched a complete redesign, which involves splitting its content into various sections, in a clear bid to compete in the short video space with the ever-growing TikTok.

Parent company Google announced the video site will now have separate tabs for Shorts, live streams, and long-form videos on all channel pages.

“We’ve heard that this will make it easier for viewers to discover the kinds of content they’re most interested in when exploring a creator’s channel page, so we’re excited to bring this to you all!,” a cheery blog post explains.

Videos will now be separated into the following categories.

Shorts tab: Here you’ll only see Shorts. When you are watching Shorts in the Shorts feed and navigate to a creator’s channel from the feed, you will be directed right to this new tab to keep enjoying Shorts

Live tab: You’ll find all streams in this tab including any that are currently active, scheduled, or archived

Videos tab: This will continue to house long-form content

“Moving forward, you will no longer see Shorts or live streams in the Videos tab,” the company explains.

This update begins to roll out today, and will land in all regions and across all devices over the next few weeks.