YouTube Bans Masthead Ads For Alcohol, Politics, And More

YouTube Bans Masthead Ads For Alcohol, Politics, And More

By | 15 Jun 2021
YouTube has announced it will no longer accept advertising for political campaigns, prescription drugs, gambling sites, or alcohol.

In an email to advertisers, a Google spokesperson explained: “We regularly review our advertising requirements to ensure they balance the needs of both advertisers and users.

“We believe this update will build on changes we made last year to the masthead reservation process and will lead to a better experience for users.”

The change is effective immediately.

