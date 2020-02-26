Xbox Games With Gold Sprints Into March

Xbox has announced a four-game lineup for March as part of its Xbox Live Games With Gold offering, including one very zippy hedgehog.

Games With Gold enables Xbox Live Gold subscribers to download for free a selection of Xbox One games every month. The games remain in your Xbox One library even if your Xbox Live Gold subscription lapses.

For March, Games With Gold is offering the following titles:

Batman: The Enemy Within – A narrative-driven adventure game from Telltale Games, the developers of The Walking Dead. It is available to download for free from March 1 to March 31.

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 – A 3D action-adventure about vampire-hunting. It is available to download for free from March 1 to March 15.

Shantae: ½ Genie Hero – A fast-paced 2D action-platformer. It is available to download for free from March 16 to April 15.

Sonic Generations – A 2D platformer that pays homage to blue hedgehog’s past. It is available to download for free from March 16 to March 31.

Castlevania: Lords of Shadow 2 and Shantae: ½ Genie Hero are also available for Xbox 360 Games With Gold.

An annual Xbox Live Gold subscription costs AU$79.95. Games With Gold is also available to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers, which has a monthly fee of AU$15.95.