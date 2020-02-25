Xbox Boss: Cloud Gaming A Decade Away From Being Best Way To Play

The head of Xbox, Phil Spencer, admits in a recent interview that the video game industry’s cloud streaming future is still a long way off.

Speaking with Insomniac Games boss Ted Price as part of the Academy of Interactive Arts and Sciences Game Maker’s Notebook podcast, Spencer suggests that the traditional console setup is going to remain the best way to play for at least the next ten years.

“I think I’m going to have a game console plugged into my television for the next decade-plus. I think it’s going to be the best way for me to play on my television; to have a local device, download the game, and play,” Spencer told Price.

Microsoft is currently offering a preview program in certain regions for its xCloud streaming service that allows players to stream Xbox games to their tablet or mobile device. Although a subscription model or pricing structure has not yet been announced for the full xCloud service, during the preview program players do not need to own an Xbox console or the games they play.

Spencer does foresee an eventuality where players are able to play games on any device, wherever they are. He thinks the experience of playing games will be similar to where music is at today, where people listen to music streamed to a wide variety of devices.

“I think with games, it’s going to go similar,” said Spencer.

“I think what we’re going to find, is as games are able to run in multiple contexts on different devices, you’re going to see a lot of different devices grow up to support different use scenarios.”

When it launches Xbox xCloud will compete against other cloud streaming games services like Google Stadia, PlayStation Now and GeForce Now, none of which are yet available in Australia.