Samsung is looking to capture the premium TV market with its latest release of its first sub-100-inch direct-view LED TV, which if buyers have $100,000 laying around, the new micro-LED TV could be theirs.

The recent launch of the 89-inch model (MNA89MS1BACXKR) follows the release of a 110-inch model in 2021 with the new, pricey model coming out 14 years after Samsung took a stab at rebranding LCD TVs as “LED TVs”.

“Starting with the 89-inch model, we will expand the Micro LED lineup to 76, 101, and 114-inch to expand consumers’ ultra-premium TV choices and lead the market by maintaining the super-gap in next-generation display technology,” shared Taehwan Hwang, VP of Samsung Electronics Korea.

The company publicised they would soon be releasing a 50-inch model at CES 2023, yet since the announcement, not a peep has been heard from Samsung.

According to FlatpanelsHD, Samsung has confirmed it would launch direct-view LED TVs for six years, but no so launch has occurred as of yet.

For the latest in Samsung’s line, however, the 89-inch LED TV offers a built-in 6.4.4ch 120W speaker system, 4K resolution, and HDR support (HDR10+ but not Dolby Vision).

Further, streaming is made available via the Tizen operating system with access to apps such as Disney+ and Netflix and features 6 HDMI ports and Wi-Fi 6.

The new 89-inch is joining the line of Samsung’s micro-LED range called CX, however, corresponding to the prevailing industry classification these are actually mini-LED because they are not as dense as micro-LED.

The tech behind true LED displays employs millions of self-emitting lights emanating diodes to ensure a design offering a picture with striking colours, high contrast, and speedy response time without an LCD panel required.

Perhaps Samsung is banking on differentiating itself from the pack since mini-LED is rampantly in marketing for LCD TVs, whereas micro-LED is not.

Other companies like LG, Sony, and TCL are also joining the fray with developing their own true LED displays but for now, the 89-inch Samsung CX is available now in South Korea and China with no international launch plans announced as of yet.