Workers Fear Coronavirus After Vodafone Head Office Evacuated

Australians are becoming concerned about Coronavirus as several big Companies let their staff work from home.

New gloBAL research reveals that more than 76.1% of Amazon professional staff and 30% of Google professionals who are dissatisfied with their company’s response to the coronavirus are now working from home according to a new survey by an organization called Team Blind.

Recently 67.8% of professionals responded that they are hesitant to go to work, and the number has risen to 76.1% in just three days. On March 1st, 36% of professionals responded that their productivity is negatively affected by the spread, that number has now risen significantly.

The researchers claim that as more people are becoming afraid, and that fears about the Coronavirus are negatively affecting their productivity.

The research also claims that 20% of Chinese citizens have witnessed backlash towards employees of Chinese descent at their company after the coronavirus outbreak.

There were a total of 7,311 participants, and the survey ran between 2/01-2/25.

Yesterday Vodafone evacuated its head office in North Sydney after a staff member began showing “flu-like symptoms”.

The staff member had recently returned from Japan and went back to work earlier this week, a Vodafone spokesperson said.

“The staff member visited a doctor and was tested yesterday so it is just a matter of waiting for those results,” the spokesperson said.