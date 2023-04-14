A Windows 11 update has made ChatGPT feel at home, letting you activate it on your desktop without even having to open your Microsoft Edge browser.

The update is through the PowerToys widget using a new plugin. The plugin will give direct access to the ChatGPT open AI-based application. This will let a user go directly from desktop to ChatGPT.

The plugin goes through the PowerToys Run, which is a search launcher for folders, files and apps on your system.

This is all still going through development, but when ready it will at least bypass the heavy browser promotion you get with Microsoft Edge.

The Edge browser has been full of Microsoft Edge and Bing AI promos, and the hope is this move will get users to go for AI answers rather than Bing AI

As it stands, Microsoft Edge are very forward in the approach to get users to make It their default browser, with a recent Windows 11 update basically forcing users to do this, adding an AI-powered search box to the taskbar. With this plugin you’ll be able to bypass this and go straight to ChatGPT.

To do so, you need to open an OpenAI account together with a randomly generated OpenAI API key. You can also start the ChatGPT with a keyboard shortcut key.