According to a report by an authority site on WhatsApp related news, the Meta owned messaging platform will be ending support for certain iPhone models in the coming months.

Sources on WABetaInfo discovered a notification that stated that WhatsApp would no longer be supported on devices running iOS 10 and 11. This means that users of the iPhone 5 and 5C will have to get a new device or go without, as the device is not compatible with iOS 12.

According to the source, WhatsApp will end official support for iOS 11 and earlier on the 24th of October.

The 5th generation of iPhone is almost a decade old, being released on September 20, 2013. While the number of people still using those devices is small, it isn’t zero. While for most countries, the iPhone 5 and 5C was discontinued in 2014, it was discontinued later in 2016 for India and 2015 for some other countries.

However, this is not unprecedented. WhatsApp and plenty of other app makers end support for their apps as older technology starts to struggle with newer updates.