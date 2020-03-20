HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > What’s Australia’s NBN worth? Nowhere Near Its Cost: Report

What’s Australia’s NBN worth? Nowhere Near Its Cost: Report

By | 20 Mar 2020
, , , , , , ,

CANBERRA:  If the government of the day wants to sell off the NBN sometime in the future, it will pretty quickly discover that it’s unlikely to get back all the money earlier governments have spent digging up the nation, according to a new report.

That’s if it’s able to get any money at all.

This will hardly come as news to dyed-in the-wool government watchers, but it was eyebrow-raising enough to raise some headlines across Australia yesterday. 

The figures come from the Parliamentary Budget Office which has been investigating alternative funding methods for future projects.

Its report focuses on NBN Co, which it notes received $29.5 billion equity from government as well as a $19.5 billion loan that it eventually has to refinance – that’s almost $50 billion, all up

There’s little chance of Canberra ever getting that back. The most recent “fair-value” estimate of NBN Co as at June 30, 2019, was just $8.7 billion. The report notes: “This value is a point-in-time estimate and may change in the future.”

So, could the Government find a buyer if it did put the NBN up for sale? The report doesn’t say – but some industry watchers are predicting it may be unlikely. – David Frith

About Post Author
, , ,
You may also like
nbn logo and person
NBN Co Offers Service Providers Up To 40pc Bandwidth Boost
COVID-19 Hits Global Internet Speeds, Australia Flat
Morrison To Offer Stimulus No. 2 In Bit To Avoid Rout
NBN Co
COVID-19: NBN Co & Some Providers Promise To Give Free Data
Tech Looks On The Bright Side As COVID19 Boosts Service Demands
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Covid-19 Set To Hit Worldwide Semiconductor Market In 2020
Brands Communication Content
/
March 20, 2020
/
nbn logo and person
NBN Co Offers Service Providers Up To 40pc Bandwidth Boost
Brands Communication Content
/
March 20, 2020
/
Baffling Optus Outage Hits NSW
Brands Communication Content
/
March 20, 2020
/
IT Cops A Hit As PM Closes Door To Non-Aussie Citizens
Communication Content Industry
/
March 20, 2020
/
No Loan Repayments For Small Business For Six Months
ACCC Coronavirus Finance
/
March 20, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Covid-19 Set To Hit Worldwide Semiconductor Market In 2020
Brands Communication Content
/
March 20, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
SAN FRANCISCO: The coronavirus disease 2019 is seriously affecting the worldwide semiconductor business, which is expected to take a hit...
Read More