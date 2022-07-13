HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Western Digital Answer The PS5’s Storage Issues

Western Digital Answer The PS5’s Storage Issues

By | 13 Jul 2022

Western Digital (WD) has announced the release of new SSD’s specifically designed for Sony’s PlayStation 5.

The WD Black SN850 NVMe SSD for PS5 comes in 1TB and 2TB variants and has been designed to combat the plentiful storage issues faced by the PS5, whilst also reducing the time it takes for games to load.

The new SSD’s are a follow up to WD’s SN850, which was considered one of the best PS5 SSD’s. However, the new Black models boast even better performance, and built in heatsinks.

Write performance of the new SSD’s sits at 5300MB/s, a massive jump over the old models 4100MB/s. Read times sit at the same 7000MB/s as the older model, which is considerably higher than the standard PS5 SSD’s 5500MB/s.

Being NVMe SSD’s prices are on the higher side, with the 1TB variant costing roughly $316.86 (£179.99) and the 2TB costing roughly $510.50 (£289.99) on the WD website. That being said, these are SSD’s that will double or triple the storage of a device that desperately needs it, and reduce the load times of your favourite games, particularly those with massive file sizes.


