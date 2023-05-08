HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Fire TV Upgrade Released Urgently To Fix Vulnerabilities

Fire TV Upgrade Released Urgently To Fix Vulnerabilities

By | 8 May 2023

Security experts at Bitdefender have issued a warning to anyone with a Fire TV Stick plugged into the television, to check that it is fully updated due to vulnerabilities that leave them open to cyber-criminal attacks.

One vulnerability is so serious attackers could take full control of the device.

Three bugs were found within the operating system of Fire TV. Amazon were alerted of these issues late last year.

An urgent patch has been released but it has been urged that users check that everything is fully updated to the latest operating system.

This release seems to have come soon enough to avoid any attacks from taking place. There has been no evidence that the issues have been used against customers.

Bitdefender has advised it is working quite closely with Amazon’s Fire TV team for vulnerability disclosure.

To be able to update your Fire TV Stick, go to Settings > My Fire TV > About, then select Check for System Update. If an update is available, it can be installed right away. The system will restart once it is completed.

An Amazon spokesperson has said “Security is foundational to how we design devices, features, and experiences. We have released fixes for this issue on Fire TV devices and the Fire TV remote app. We have no evidence that this issue has been used against customers, and we appreciate the work of researchers who help bring potential issues to our attention.”

The main vulnerability is Unauthorised authentication through local network PIN brute forcing. It began through an improper implementation of the Password Authenticated Key Exchange by Juggling (or J-PAKE) protocol. This could have resulted in attackers gaining control of the device.



About Post Author
, , , , , ,
You may also like
Google TV Update For Performance and Storage
Cyber Criminals Target Cloud Environments
Amazon Adds To Its Fire TV Omni Lineup, Launches 2-Series
Amazon Fire TV Can Now Stream Audio Directly To Hearing Aids
Amazon Music Unlimited Price Hike Next Month
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

PUBG: Battlegrounds Plagiarism Case Begins
Latest News
/
May 8, 2023
/
Samsung Releases Royal Dog Art Collection on Frame TVs
Latest News
/
May 8, 2023
/
Samsung, Motorola Most Repair-Friendly Smartphone Brands
Latest News
/
May 8, 2023
/
Google Could Release The New Google Pixel Watch 2 Sooner Than Expected
Latest News
/
May 8, 2023
/
Woolworths’ PETstock Purchase In Jeopardy
Latest News
/
May 8, 2023
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

PUBG: Battlegrounds Plagiarism Case Begins
Latest News
/
May 8, 2023
/
/
Comments are Off
The Korean gaming company responsible for the massively successful PUBG: Battlegrounds game is accusing a Chinese developer of infringing on...
Read More