WA shutdown: Local Coppers Call In The Drones

PERTH: West Australian police will use drones to enforce unprecedented border closures as the State goes into lockdown in a bid to halt the spread of coronavirus.

Drones fitted with flashing police lights and sirens will patrol beaches, parks and other areas to deliver warnings to people not adhering to social distancing rules. Those found breaching the rules could be fined up to $1000 on-the-spot.

Travellers who cross the border illegally – whether by plane, bus or car – may be quarantined in hotels at their own expense.

Premier Mark McGowan said the tough new measures will be in place from next week. Exceptions will be made for freight, essential workers and on compassionate grounds.