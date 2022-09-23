HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Trinnov, McIntosh, Sonus Faber Showcase Future Of Home Cinema

Trinnov, McIntosh, Sonus Faber Showcase Future Of Home Cinema

By | 23 Sep 2022

Trinnov Audio, McIntosh Labs, sonus faber, madVR Labs, Kaleidescape and Officina Acustica have teamed up for an immersive audio demo at CEDIA Expo, showcasing the future of home cinema.

Trinnov’s award-winning Altitude32 (pictured above), a reference processor for immersive audio systems, is driving the 11.12.6 demo system, providing 34 channels of Atmos processing.

Trinnov’s Amplitude16 power amplifier (below), a finalist for this year’s CEDIA Best New Product Award, will also be showcased at CEDIA.

“Our goal this year is to show the industry the exceptional experience that can be realised with today’s immersive private cinema systems when design and performance come together,” said Arnaud Laborie, Trinnov’s CEO.

“Through CEDIA, Trinnov has been actively engaged with multiple industry partners in the development of performance standards for all aspects of home cinema design and equipment performance.

“This reference system has been designed with these standards as our guideline, and we welcome the opportunity to show the industry what can be achieved when these standards are applied.”

CEDIA is held in Dallas, Texas, between September 29 – October 1.



