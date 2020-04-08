The Next Generation Of TCL’s MOVETIME Kids Watch MT43K Is Coming Soon

TCL has announced it will be releasing a new model of its popular Movetime Family Watch – the MT43K.

The appeal of a smart watch for children is two-fold: First and foremost, it keeps the kids entertained – but the device also keeps parents connected to their children when they’re apart.

Parents can monitor their child’s location from afar and receive instant notifications when their child leaves a preset safe zone. If you want to speak to your child, the SOS button establishes immediate contact with hands-free 4G two-way calling and voice messaging.

Parents can track their child’s location history or help their child find their way using third party maps. What’s more, is all this data is protected and completely private. The device is completely compliant with the Children’s Online Privacy Protection Act, the California Consumer Privacy Act and the General Data Protection Regulation.

The MOVTIME Kids Watch MT43K offers the same key features that fitness trackers for adults have. They act as a daily activity tracker, counting steps, calories burned and distance walked – motivating your young one to lead an active and healthy lifestyle.

They also tell the date and time, and can connect with friends that also have a TCL MOVETIME Kids Watch via Bluetooth.

Kids can make calls or open applications on the touch screen or via the voice-activated assistant.

However, to ensure that kids aren’t distracted by their smart watch when they’re in class, parents can turn on School Mode, which allows parents to turn off functionality when kids are meant to be doing something else.

It has a bright 1.4-inch AMOLED display that is water and dust resistant. The battery generally lasts two to four days before it needs to be recharged again.

Local pricing and availability has not yet been released.