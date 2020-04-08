VIC Gov’s ‘Working For Victoria Fund’ Expects To Place 2500 Workers By The End Of The Week

The Victorian government’s $500 million ‘Working for Victoria Fund’ – which aims to find employment for people who have lost work due to the COVID-19 pandemic – has already helped 1300 people find jobs.

The government expects the fund will secure employment for another 2500 people by the end of the week.

The Working for Victoria site will advertise jobs from public, private and not-for-profit sectors.

At the moment, Victoria Police is looking for 3000+ new recruits.

In the first round of placements, 60 people took up roles with Foodbank. The charity received a grant through the Working for Victoria Fund to support the new team members.

A further 450 jobseekers were placed in roles connected to the quarantine programme for returning international travellers, in transport operations, security or cleaning. Others are working in call centres, for contact tracing efforts, help lines or administration.

In addition to receiving help finding work, people who have registered with Working for Victoria can access free online courses in cleaning, food hygiene, first aid, among other skills.

If you live in Victoria and have recently lost your job (or are a casual worker who is no longer receiving shifts) because of the COVID-19 pandemic you can register at vic.gov.au/workingforvictoria. The government is also strongly encouraging businesses who need workers to register here.

Premier Daniel Andrews said, “This is just the beginning, over the coming weeks thousands of Victorians will be matched with employers that need staff, and given the support they need to skill up and start work.”