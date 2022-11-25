HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Tesla Adds Dolby Atmos To Over A Million Cars

Tesla Adds Dolby Atmos To Over A Million Cars

By | 25 Nov 2022

Tesla is set to add Dolby Atmos via an over the air software update to over a million existing Tesla cars, and newly manufactured ones.

An unnamed source revealed that Tesla has been working to bring the immersive surround sound technology to its cars for the past few months, according to a report by BGR.

However, it is unclear which models are going to receive the update.

The upgrade makes sense in the face of the company’s rumoured addition of Apple Music and its inclusion of Tidal in its infotainment system.

Tidal support Dolby Atmos surround sound in its “Hifi Plus” tier and Apple Music offers thousands of tracks encoded in Dolby Atmos in its subscription. It’s unclear at this time whether Dolby Atmos will be supported in either or both services in Tesla vehicles.

It’s likely that Dolby Atmos will require the “Premium” sound system option in Tesla cars, as well as the premium connectivity option.

 

The Premium sound system is included in the Model 3 and Model Y AWD and Performance trims and includes 14 or 15 speakers (depending on year of manufacture). All Model S and Model X vehicles currently ship with Tesla’s Premium sound system.

The Premium Audio system on the Model S and X include 22 speakers. In all models, the Premium Audio system includes overhead speakers located in the pillars. These will provide the necessary height element for Dolby Atmos.

Height speakers in the A pillars of the Tesla Model 3 will enable the height component of Dolby Atmos.

Developed by Dolby Laboratories, Dolby Atmos is a encompass sound know-how.

The corporate describes it as “increasing on present encompass sound methods by including peak channels, permitting sounds to be interpreted as three-dimensional objects.”



