HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Google Gearing Up To Fire 10,000 Workers

Google Gearing Up To Fire 10,000 Workers

By | 25 Nov 2022

Google is reportedly the next tech company preparing to sack thousands of workers.

Managers have been directed to use a new performance management tool to categorise 6 per cent of their employees, amounting to roughly 10,000 people across the company, as “low performers” in regards to their overall impact on the business.

The ‘Google Reviews and Development’ (GRAD) program is a performance management system implemented in May to replace the company’s previous tradition of twice-annual performance reviews.

Under the new system, managers sort employees into different baskets.

In previous performance reviews, managers were expected to only put 2 per cent of employees in this “low performers” category.

This new directive clearly has a purpose.

“Earlier this year, we launched Googler Reviews and Development (GRAD) to help employee development, coaching, learning and career progression throughout the year,” Google said in a statement.

“The new system helps establish clear expectations and provide employees with regular feedback.”



About Post Author
,
You may also like
Apple, Google Probed Over Smartphone “Stranglehold”
Samsung Voted World’s #1 Brand In 2022
Google Paid $360M To Block Activision’s App Store, Epic Claims
Google Improves Shopping With AR Features
Amazon Begins Mass Staff Cuts
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Amazon Shuts Popular Wickr Me Messaging App
Latest News
/
November 25, 2022
/
Netflix Plans First PC Game
Latest News
/
November 25, 2022
/
Harvey Norman Still Riddled With Governance & Transparency Issues After AGM
Latest News
/
November 25, 2022
/
Medibank Hacker Blog Disappears, Might Return: Expert
Latest News
/
November 25, 2022
/
16,000 Teslas Recalled In Oz
Latest News
/
November 25, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Amazon Shuts Popular Wickr Me Messaging App
Latest News
/
November 25, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Amazon has announced it will be closing end-to-end encrypted messaging app Wickr Me, a popular tool for journalists and criminals...
Read More