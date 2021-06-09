HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
By | 9 Jun 2021

Leading Australian tech and appliance retailer Tempo has bought the Hong Kong Fair to Sydney……well almost.

In a clever move the distributor has lined up products from several Asian manufacturers spanning watches, PC accessories, sound gear, high-res picture frames, sound bars and high-end HDMI cables at a three-day event being held at the Terry Hills Golf Club in Sydney.

Some of the new brands on show at the event are set to compete head on with JBL, Blue Ant, Sony and offerings from Companies such as Cygnett who was last year dumped by Apple.

Among the products on offer for retailers is a full range of Phillips accessories, as well as HP branded accessories.

According to Tempo management most key Australian retailers are set to visit the event which has already caught eye of key retailers such as Big W, JB Hi Fi, The Good Guys and Harvey Norman who normally send their executives to Hong Kong to see the latest products from key Asian manufacturers.
.
ChannelNews visited the event yesterday where an extensive range of products were on show including a new range of TV’s from Linsar, Bauhn and Sharp.

According to management retailers “love the idea” with factories clamouring to have Tempo represent their products in Australia after the COVID-19 pandemic stopped Australian retailers travelling to global supplier shows such as IFA in Berlin, Computex in Taiwan, Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, CES in the USA and the Hong Kong fair.

“One attendee at today’s event said, “This is great a neat concept that works for both the distributor and retailers looking for new products”.

 

 

 

 

