HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Brands > Telemarketing Junk Calls: Junior Telco Cops A Formal Warning

Telemarketing Junk Calls: Junior Telco Cops A Formal Warning

By | 22 Jun 2020
, , , , ,

CANBERRA: Melbourne-based junior telco Bvivid has copped a formal warning from ACMA – that’s the Australian Communications and Media Authority – for making telemarketing calls to numbers listed on the Do Not Call Register.

That’s an absolute no-no in Australia, where anyone can have their number listed on the register.

Said ACMA’s chairperson Nerida O’Loughlin: “Businesses must respect the rights of Australians when they choose not to receive telemarketing calls.”

She added that ACMA has accepted a court-enforceable undertaking from Bvivid that it will carry out an independent review of its policies and procedures, implement improvements and report back to the ACMA.  

Applause all round …

About Post Author
, , , ,
You may also like
Huawei UK Deal Looking Shaky
Optus Q4 Revenue Down 9% Amid COVID19 & Price Competition
Government To Pay Phone Bills During COVID-19
Big Data & AI Needed To Manage CCV-19 Induced Data Traffic
Regulator To Ban Sale Of Carrier-Locked Phones
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Telcos Stockpile Huawei Gear
Brands Communication Content
/
June 22, 2020
/
HP CEO Neri Has Covid-19
Content Industry Latest News
/
June 22, 2020
/
Disney+ No Longer Offering Free Trials
Disney+ Latest News Video Streaming
/
June 22, 2020
/
Global Spending On IoT Forecast To Return To Double-Digit Growth In 2021
Latest News Networking Smart Home
/
June 22, 2020
/
Big Tech Safeguard Shake-Up: Protections To Be Rolled Back
Communication Content Industry
/
June 22, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Telcos Stockpile Huawei Gear
Brands Communication Content
/
June 22, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
LONDON: British security authorities have told UK telecom operators to ensure they have adequate stockpiles of Huawei equipment. They’ve raised...
Read More