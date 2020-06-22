Telemarketing Junk Calls: Junior Telco Cops A Formal Warning

CANBERRA: Melbourne-based junior telco Bvivid has copped a formal warning from ACMA – that’s the Australian Communications and Media Authority – for making telemarketing calls to numbers listed on the Do Not Call Register.

That’s an absolute no-no in Australia, where anyone can have their number listed on the register.

Said ACMA’s chairperson Nerida O’Loughlin: “Businesses must respect the rights of Australians when they choose not to receive telemarketing calls.”

She added that ACMA has accepted a court-enforceable undertaking from Bvivid that it will carry out an independent review of its policies and procedures, implement improvements and report back to the ACMA.