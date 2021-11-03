The global leader in DIY security for more than three decades, Swann just launched two new smart wireless products to keep your home or small business safer – the SwannBuddy Video Doorbell and Swann Alert Sensors.

Available online and at JB Hi-Fi, and really easy to install, these products are scalable, allowing you to build upon them if your security needs grow. They also integrate with the latest Swann Security app.

The Video Doorbell has an array of features that peg it as a stand-out.

Beyond long battery life, there’s 1080p full HD on the display, plus vertical view, so you can scope packages left on the ground as well as the faces of who left them – as well as a 110° viewing angle, with heat and motion sensing and night vision and two-way talk.

You can cop smart mobile alerts if you’re out, and there’s free local storage plus cloud back-up, and you can integrate with the Swann ecosystem or add existing Swann products.

Also, there are six different chimes!

Then, interconnecting through WiFi via the Swann Security app, the new Sensor line includes a Window/Door Alert unit to detect movement at window and door frames, Motion Alert Sensor with PIR to monitor heat and movement, Leak Alert Sensor to detect water leakage and flooding.

There’s also an Indoor Siren with selectable alert sounds and warnings, adjustable volume levels and optional flashing lights to deter intruders or use in silent mode.

“These products give current and future consumers more options to secure their property and stress less about their safety,” says Mike Lucas, CEO of Swann.