“Stay,” the smash hit by Australian Indigenous rapper Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, topped Apple Music’s global song chart in 2022.

The song stayed on top of the chart for 51 consecutive days through the year.

“Stay” was followed by Harry Style’s “As it Was” and Drake’s “Wait For U.”

Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” and Adele’s “Easy On Me” also made it to the top five songs.

In the Aussie playlist, Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Hearts” remix, Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” and “Shivers”, and Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” made it to the top five.

Hip-hop continued to lead the different genres on the global top 100 with 32 songs, followed by pop with 23, and R&B/soul in third place with 11 tracks.

Twenty-one non-English songs were in the global Top 100, more than double the number of songs last year. Fifty-five Latin songs reached the Global Daily Top 100 in 2022 — up 22% from 2021.

“It’s really the rise of what was once very niche genres creeping into the mainstream, which is an exciting new development on the platform,” said Rachel Newman, global head of editorial.

Apple Music hit a milestone in October when it recorded its 100 millionth song on the streaming service. more than YouTube’s 80 million tracks.

“One hundred million songs for us is really significant because I think it is such a kind of great reflection of just how diverse and enormous the music world is these days,” she said.

“It’s the largest and most diverse collection of music in any kind of format ever in the history of music, which is just pretty astounding.”

Replay, Apple’s alternative to Spotify’s Wrapped playlist, is now ready for use.

It has been redesigned with new, sleek functionality and optimized for sharing on social media like TikTok or Instagram.

The feature lets users see and hear their favorite songs, albums, artists, and playlists from the past year as well as total minutes on the service.

One new feature is that superfans can discover whether they are in the top 100 listeners of their favorite artist or genre.