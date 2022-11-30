HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Oz Artist Tops Apple Music’s Annual Chart

Oz Artist Tops Apple Music’s Annual Chart

By | 30 Nov 2022

“Stay,” the smash hit by Australian Indigenous rapper Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber, topped Apple Music’s global song chart in 2022.

The song stayed on top of the chart for 51 consecutive days through the year.

“Stay” was followed by Harry Style’s “As it Was” and Drake’s “Wait For U.”

Kodak Black’s “Super Gremlin” and Adele’s “Easy On Me” also made it to the top five songs.

In the Aussie playlist, Elton John and Dua Lipa’s “Cold Hearts” remix, Ed Sheeran’s “Bad Habits” and “Shivers”, and Glass Animals’ “Heat Waves” made it to the top five.

Hip-hop continued to lead the different genres on the global top 100 with 32 songs, followed by pop with 23, and R&B/soul in third place with 11 tracks.

Twenty-one non-English songs were in the global Top 100, more than double the number of songs last year. Fifty-five Latin songs reached the Global Daily Top 100 in 2022 — up 22% from 2021.

“It’s really the rise of what was once very niche genres creeping into the mainstream, which is an exciting new development on the platform,” said Rachel Newman, global head of editorial.

Apple Music hit a milestone in October when it recorded its 100 millionth song on the streaming service. more than YouTube’s 80 million tracks.

“One hundred million songs for us is really significant because I think it is such a kind of great reflection of just how diverse and enormous the music world is these days,” she said.

“It’s the largest and most diverse collection of music in any kind of format ever in the history of music, which is just pretty astounding.”

Replay, Apple’s alternative to Spotify’s Wrapped playlist, is now ready for use.

It has been redesigned with new, sleek functionality and optimized for sharing on social media like TikTok or Instagram.

The feature lets users see and hear their favorite songs, albums, artists, and playlists from the past year as well as total minutes on the service.

One new feature is that superfans can discover whether they are in the top 100 listeners of their favorite artist or genre.



About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
Further Delays In iPhone Production Over Foxconn Riot
Bob Iger Dismisses Disney-Apple Merger Rumours
Apple 6-8 Million iPhones Down For Xmas, Shortages To Last Months
Dive Up To 40 Metres With Apple Watch Ultra’s Oceanic+ App
Apple Appeals Brazil’s iPhone Seizure Decision
Error, group does not exist! Check your syntax! (ID: 5)
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Inflation Drops To 6.9%
Latest News
/
November 30, 2022
/
NBN Taps Former Telstra Director As CIO
Latest News
/
November 30, 2022
/
Telstra Blocks 7,685 Scam Emails Each Minute
Latest News
/
November 30, 2022
/
Further Delays In iPhone Production Over Foxconn Riot
Latest News
/
November 30, 2022
/
Samsung Doubled Foldable Smartphone Sales
Latest News
/
November 30, 2022
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Inflation Drops To 6.9%
Latest News
/
November 30, 2022
/
/
Comments are Off
Inflation rates slowed to 6.9 per cent in the year to October, much lower than analysts’ forecasts. “This month’s annual...
Read More