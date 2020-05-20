Square Says Forget The Office

SAN FRANCISCO: Employees of Jack Dorsey-led Square have been told they can continue to work from home permanently, even after offices reopen.

Short messaging service Twitter made a similar announcement to its staff, many of whom have been forced to abandon the office during the Covid 19 pandemic.

The payments technology outfit said it does not have a timeline for reopening its offices.

There are good reasons for companies to encourage staff to work from home, mainly lower costs. Companies don’t have to hire so much floor space, provide desks and chairs or break facilities, while printer and stationery costs are less and electricity costs are also lower.