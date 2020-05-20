HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Communication > Square Says Forget The Office

Square Says Forget The Office

By | 20 May 2020
, , ,

SAN FRANCISCO: Employees of Jack Dorsey-led Square have been told they can continue to work from home permanently, even after offices reopen.

Short messaging service Twitter made a similar announcement to its staff, many of whom have been forced to abandon the office during the Covid 19 pandemic.

The payments technology outfit said it does not have a timeline for reopening its offices.

There are good reasons for companies to encourage staff to work from home, mainly lower costs. Companies don’t have to hire so much floor space, provide desks and chairs or break facilities, while printer and stationery costs are less and electricity costs are also lower. 

The company may also avoid overtime and penalty rates if an employee works from home. It means those costs are lumped onto the work-from-home staff who have to claim them back in tax.

About Post Author
, , , , ,
You may also like
ABS Survey Reveals Australia’s COVID-19 Habits
Panasonic Ramp Up Business Security Amid Ecommerce Spike
90% Of Tech Professionals Expect WFH Policies To Stay Post-COVID-19
Ankle Bracelets Coming For Those Not Working From Home
Working From Home Tipped To Become Permanent For Many
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

BREAKING NEWS:LG Up TV Capaciity 50%, New Plant, Samsung, Hisense TCL Targeted
Brands Latest News LG
/
May 20, 2020
/
‘Apple Glass’ Tipped To Debut Next Year
Accessories Apple Latest News
/
May 20, 2020
/
COVID-19 Trends: 78% of Australians Are Spending Spare Time Watching TV
Coronavirus Latest News TV
/
May 20, 2020
/
17.9% Drop In April Marks Historical Fall In Retail Turnover
Coronavirus Latest News Retailers
/
May 20, 2020
/
Top Streaming Boss Mayer Jumps From Disney – Now CEO Of TikTok
Communication Content Industry
/
May 20, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

BREAKING NEWS:LG Up TV Capaciity 50%, New Plant, Samsung, Hisense TCL Targeted
Brands Latest News LG
/
May 20, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
As the TV market gets brutally competitive LG has moved to increase their TV output by 50%, this will be...
Read More