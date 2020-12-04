HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Home > Latest News > Spotify Stock Soars After #Wrapped Feature Goes Wild Online

Spotify Stock Soars After #Wrapped Feature Goes Wild Online

By | 4 Dec 2020
,

Spotify’s stock soared to a record high this week after its 2020 Spotify Wrapped feature sparked a social media frenzy.

The music streaming giant’s shares jumped by 12.6% to an all-time high of $320.89 after the unique #Wrapped feature became a trending topic on Twitter.

#Wrapped analyses user data during the year and offers a personalised wrap-up of top songs and genres listened to in 2020.

The Spotify app jumped to no. 9 on the US app store admit the frenzy too.

The Stockholm-headquartered company’s shares then dipped by 1.2% on Thursday to $317.21.

In the third quarter of 2020, Spotify generated revenue of over 1.98 billion euros ($A3.2bn), up from 1.73 billion in the corresponding quarter.

About Post Author
April Glover is Editor at SmartHouse magazine and writes across Channel news. She has been a journalist covering breaking news, business, technology, real-life and lifestyle topics across titles in Australia, New Zealand and the UK since 2015. April began as a cadet journalist at a monthly business magazine, before writing for various mastheads including the Scottish Mail on Sunday in Glasgow. Her work has appeared in New Idea, that's life Australia and UK, The Sun, The Mirror, Daily Mail, Woman's Own, Kidspot, Whimn and Buzzfeed.
, , ,
You may also like
Could Spotify Become Netflix For Audio?
Apple Watch Users Finally Get Important Streaming Update
Spotify Slams Apple Over Anticompetitive ‘One’ Bundle Plan
Arcam Launches Dedicated Music Streamer
Aussie-Owned Music Platform Snares $42M Raising
banner

Subscribe to our mailing list

indicates required

Popular Posts

Harris Technology Tries To Make An ASX Comeback After Being Flogged By Officeworks
Industry Latest News
/
December 4, 2020
/
Duty Free Tech Products Flogged At Auction After Massive Covid Sales Loss
Latest News
/
December 4, 2020
/
Samsung TV Plus Quietly Launches In Oz
Latest News Samsung
/
December 4, 2020
/
Broadband Speeds Hit Record High During Covid-19 Pandemic
ACCC Latest News NBN
/
December 4, 2020
/
Foxtel Bidder Identified, Nine & Seven Networks Rejected
Latest News
/
December 4, 2020
/

Digital Magazines

Recent Post

Harris Technology Tries To Make An ASX Comeback After Being Flogged By Officeworks
Industry Latest News
/
December 4, 2020
/
/
0 Comment
Harris Technology, who has had a questionable ride since Ron Harris flogged the company to Wesfarmers in 2006, is trying...
Read More