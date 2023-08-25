HOMEADVERTISESubscribeCONTACT
Sony To Enhance PlayStation Audio After Audeze Acquisition, Will Busisoft Keep Distribution?

By | 25 Aug 2023

Sony is acquiring audiophile product maker Audeze LLC in an effort to enhance the sound experience for consumers using their gaming console, which is also used to watch movies.

The company claimed Audeze will continue to operate independently, making products for other platforms.

Audeze is distributed in Australia by Busisoft, with questions now being raised as to whether Sony will take over global distribution, a move that could benefit Audio Active, who already distribute Sony premium headphones.

Audeze, known for its high priced headphones, have recently branched into gaming and spatial audio, allowing a more immersive audio experience for users. It currently supplies a Maxwell wireless gaming headset tailored specifically to PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Sony have been tipped to announce the new PlayStation Portal gaming system soon, which allows users to remotely play PS5 games. The company are also expected to launch new wireless headphones and earphones as complimentary accessories for higher quality sound.

This acquisition and gear is expected to reflect Sony’s efforts in expanding its entertainment hardware offerings, which includes last year’s Inzone headset and monitor lineups for the PC gaming market.



